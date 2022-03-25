Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Amy Schumer says she is “not nervous” about hosting the Oscars but has had trouble sleeping in the run up to Sunday’s show.

The US comedian said a career in stand-up comedy had made her “lose that fear” and she was “excited” to host the awards.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she asked DeGeneres, who has hosted the awards twice previously, for advice.

“I am not nervous because I think that’s what stand-up does to you. It goes so bad that you just lose that fear,” she said.

“But I do have trouble sleeping… but they figured it out, they figured out sleep.

“What does everyone say, an hour before you go to sleep turn your phone off and you’ll have the best night of sleep of your entire life.

“And what do we say? No.

“So I’m not sleeping well, but I’m not nervous, I’m excited.”

Schumer asked for tips to hosting the show, including whether to look at anyone specifically, to which DeGeneres replied “have fun”.

“You’ve been in the business long enough that you’re going to look out there and everybody knows you and you know them,” DeGeneres said.

Schumer will host the awards alongside Wanda Sykes (pictured) and Regina Hall (Derek Wood/PA)

“That helps tremendously.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

The 94th Academy awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27 from 1am UK time.