Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 11:24

Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars

The US comedian said a career in stand-up comedy had made her ‘lose that fear’ and she was ‘excited’ to host the awards.
Amy Schumer says she is ‘not nervous’ about hosting this year’s Oscars

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Amy Schumer says she is “not nervous” about hosting the Oscars but has had trouble sleeping in the run up to Sunday’s show.

The US comedian said a career in stand-up comedy had made her “lose that fear” and she was “excited” to host the awards.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she asked DeGeneres, who has hosted the awards twice previously, for advice.

“I am not nervous because I think that’s what stand-up does to you. It goes so bad that you just lose that fear,” she said.

“But I do have trouble sleeping… but they figured it out, they figured out sleep.

“What does everyone say, an hour before you go to sleep turn your phone off and you’ll have the best night of sleep of your entire life.

“And what do we say? No.

“So I’m not sleeping well, but I’m not nervous, I’m excited.”

Schumer asked for tips to hosting the show, including whether to look at anyone specifically, to which DeGeneres replied “have fun”.

“You’ve been in the business long enough that you’re going to look out there and everybody knows you and you know them,” DeGeneres said.

94th Oscars ceremony
Schumer will host the awards alongside Wanda Sykes (pictured) and Regina Hall (Derek Wood/PA)

“That helps tremendously.”

Schumer will present the ceremony alongside fellow US actor-comedians Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

The stars will make history this year as the first all-female line-up to front the show, which will be watched by millions around the world.

The 94th Academy awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27 from 1am UK time.

More in this section

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award
Netflix hit show Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five Netflix hit show Love Is Blind renewed for seasons four and five
Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price
Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars

Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more