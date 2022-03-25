Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 07:33

Michael Buble releases eleventh studio album, Higher

The jazz singer announced the arrival of the 13-track album which features a collaboration with US musician Willie Nelson
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Michael Buble has released his 11th studio album, titled Higher.

The jazz singer announced the arrival of the 13-track album, which opens with single I’ll Never Not Love You and features a collaboration with US musician Willie Nelson.

A video posted on his official Instagram page sees Buble walking down a scenic desert road in black and white.

Snippets of I’ll Never Not Love you and Higher overlay the video.

Buble is due to return to Australian stages in November and December this year with a six-city tour for the album.

He will begin in Newcastle before travelling to Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

Last month he and his wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, shared news that they are expecting their fourth child.

The pair are also parents to children Noah, Vida and Elias.

The jazz singer took a two-year hiatus from music following his eldest son’s diagnosis with cancer, aged three, in November 2016.

After Noah was given the all-clear in 2017, he wrote a song – called Forever Now – about his children.

Buble previously admitted that he had thought he would not make another album after he and Ms Lopilato announced their son was ill.

