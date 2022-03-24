Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 10:36

Joe Biden gives cast of Coda personal tour of White House

The film’s star Marlee Matlin revealed the Bidens said they had loved the film’s theme of ‘family authenticity’.
Joe Biden gives cast of Coda personal tour of White House

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The cast of Oscar-nominated film Coda were honoured with a trip to the White House where they were shown around by US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

The film’s star Marlee Matlin revealed the presidential couple said they had loved the film’s theme of “family authenticity” and that White House staff had cried during a special screening.

The cast shared the experiences of their trip to Washington DC earlier this week, which included visiting an Apple store and Gallaudet University.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast received an invitation from the White House to meet with its Domestic Policy Council and Office of Public Engagement to discuss inclusion for deaf Americans.

They were also invited to a meet-and-greet with Jill Biden.

Sharing a picture from the White House screening room, Matlin said: “Were blown away when @potus and @FLOTUS told us that they loved #CODAfilm and its theme of family authenticity.

“We also found out that the White House staff cried when they watched the film! @appletvplus.”

Coda is nominated for three accolades at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday; best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

More in this section

Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price
Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars Rachel Zegler thanks Disney for ‘real-time magic’ after being invited to Oscars
Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’ Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more