Joe Biden gives cast of Coda personal tour of White House

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The cast of Oscar-nominated film Coda were honoured with a trip to the White House where they were shown around by US president Joe Biden and his wife Jill.

The film’s star Marlee Matlin revealed the presidential couple said they had loved the film’s theme of “family authenticity” and that White House staff had cried during a special screening.

The cast shared the experiences of their trip to Washington DC earlier this week, which included visiting an Apple store and Gallaudet University.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast received an invitation from the White House to meet with its Domestic Policy Council and Office of Public Engagement to discuss inclusion for deaf Americans.

They were also invited to a meet-and-greet with Jill Biden.

Sharing a picture from the White House screening room, Matlin said: “Were blown away when @potus and @FLOTUS told us that they loved #CODAfilm and its theme of family authenticity.

“We also found out that the White House staff cried when they watched the film! @appletvplus.”

Coda is nominated for three accolades at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday; best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.