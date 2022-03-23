Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 22:08

Vanessa Hudgens among hosts announced for Oscars red carpet show

The 94th ceremony is taking place on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Hudgens among hosts announced for Oscars red carpet show

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Actors Vanessa Hudgens and Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been announced as the hosts for the red carpet show at this year’s Oscars.

The official lead-in to the 94th ceremony on Sunday will provide an insight into the nominees, performers and presenters ahead of the annual award show.

It will also feature a special appearance by DJ MOS.

Beyonce and Billie Eilish have been confirmed to perform as part of the musical line-up during the ceremony.

The award-winning artists have received nods for best original song for their work on King Richard and No Time To Die respectively, and will perform their nominated songs on the night.

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker will play in an “all-star” band featuring the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, singer Sheila E and pianist Robert Glasper.

Beyonce sings to raise money for coronavirus relief
Beyonce will perform as part of the musical line-up (Ian West/PA)

Scores of big names have been named for presenting duties for the industry’s biggest night.

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, Bill Murray and Tony Hawk were among those most recently announced.

The list also includes Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya, Wesley Snipes, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, will make an appearance at the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27.

More in this section

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award
Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef
Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland
Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more