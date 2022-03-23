Harry Styles announces release date for third studio album

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Harry Styles has announced his highly anticipated third studio album will be released this spring.

The 13-track record from the Grammy-winning singer will be titled Harry’s House and will be available from May 20.

Styles released his self-titled debut album in 2017 and his second offering, Fine Line, in 2019.

Styles shared the news to Instagram with a photo of him dressed in a white blouse and baggy denim jeans, looking pensive as he stands in an upside-down room where the furniture is apparently on the ceiling and an overhead light is on the floor.

In a short trailer for the upcoming album, a montage of clips featuring concert performances and city scenes plays before the former One Direction star can be seen walking on to a theatre stage.

Styles smiles at the camera as the set of a yellow house is lifted behind him to frame him in the doorway and the words “Harry’s House” are emblazed across the screen.

The pop superstar has won a host of awards throughout his career, including his hit track Watermelon Sugar picking up the Grammy for best pop solo performance and the Brit Award for best British single in 2021.

Harry Styles has branched out in the worlds of acting and beauty in recent years (Ian West/PA)

He also took home the Brit Award for British video of the year in 2018 for his debut solo single Sign Of The Times and his popular track Adore You won the Ivor Novello Award for the most performed work of 2020.

Styles also turned his hand to acting in recent years and featured in 2017’s Dunkirk and 2021’s Eternals, with his upcoming psychological thriller alongside Florence Pugh, titled Don’t Worry Darling, due out later this year.

The singer launched his own beauty brand, named Pleasing, in November which offers unisex nail polishes, skincare products and branded apparel.

Harry’s House will be released globally on May 20.