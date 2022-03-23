Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 17:48

Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

His fiancee Ms Price accompanied the 33-year-old as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
Carl Woods denies using threatening words or behaviour against Katie Price

By Nina Lloyd, PA

Katie Price’s fiance Carl Woods has denied using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour against his partner.

The reality TV star, 33, is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while the former glamour model was inside after she left his home following a row.

He was accompanied by 43-year-old Ms Price as he attended Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Dressed in a black T-shirt and black jeans, the former Love Island contestant appeared in the dock speaking to confirm his details and enter a not guilty plea to the Section 4 public order offence.

Carl Woods arrives at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Essex, alongside partner Katie Price (Joe Giddens/PA)
Carl Woods arrives at Colchester Magistrates’ Court, Essex, alongside partner Katie Price (Joe Giddens/PA)

The court heard the charge relates to an incident in Great Dunlow, Essex, on August 22, when the couple allegedly had an “argument” in the defendant’s home.

Ms Price was pictured with her fiance outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor with green leggings and a black top before sitting in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

Woods will not be represented through legal aid at his trial, in which five witnesses including neighbours will be called, the court heard.

Bench chair Don Wickes released him on unconditional bail ahead of summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on June 16.

More in this section

Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef
Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland
Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’ Jared Leto says talkative WeCrashed role left him ‘physically in pain’
Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more