Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 17:59

Jennifer Lopez says she’s ‘just getting started’ after accepting icon award

The singer was given the gong at the ninth annual iHeartRadio awards ceremony following a blistering performance of a medley of her songs.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jennifer Lopez says she is “just getting started” as she was honoured with the icon award at the 2022 iHeartRadio music awards.

The megastar thanked fans for “teaching me who I am” and told them she would “never, ever take it for granted”.

The singer accepted the award at the ninth annual ceremony in Los Angeles, following a blistering performance of a medley of her songs.

British stars Dua Lipa and Adele were also recognised at the awards, as were teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and Lil NasX.

“Because of you, I get to do what I love the most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing,” Lopez told audiences.

“You did that for me. You made that dream come true… and I will always be grateful to each and every one of you for that.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Lopez accepted the icon award at the ninth annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles, following a blistering performance of a medley of her songs (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“I will never forget it, and I will never, ever take it for granted. So I want to say thank you to every one of you for believing in me when other people didn’t, even when I didn’t.

“Thank you for teaching me who I really am.”

She added: “Let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started.”

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room
19 year-old Rodrigo picked up female artist of the year and best new pop artist (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Ben Affleck was pictured in the audience applauding his partner Lopez as she finished her speech.

Elsewhere, Lipa received the award for song of the year for Levitating and Adele took album of the year for 30.

2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Press Room
Lil Nas X poses in the press room with the after winning male artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

19 year-old Rodrigo picked up female artist of the year, best new pop artist and TikTok Bop Of The Year.

Montero singer Lil Nas X won male artist of the year and the Hat Trick award.

Also performing at the awards were Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, LL Cool J and Eurovision winners Maneskin.

