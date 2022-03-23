Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 15:02

Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing

The pop megastar said she had ‘got absolutely lost’ in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.
Taylor Swift shares clip of new song in trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Taylor Swift has shared a clip of a new song she has written for the upcoming film adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing.

The pop megastar said she had “got absolutely lost” in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.

Swift said she wanted the track, titled Carolina, to be “haunting and ethereal” to match the tone of the story.

The film, starring Daisy Edgar Jones and produced by Reese Witherspoon, is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

It follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who becomes enveloped in a local murder mystery.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Swift wrote on Instagram, sharing the film’s new trailer.

“As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side.

“I wrote the song “Carolina” alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it.

“I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerising story. You’ll hear it fully soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip.”

More in this section

Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland
Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine
Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros
Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more