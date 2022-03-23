Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 11:27

Inquest into death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Stephen Dymond is put back

The hearing was due to start on Monday but was put back after an application on behalf of Mr Dymond’s family.
By Rebecca Speare-Cole, PA

An inquest into the death of The Jeremy Kyle Show guest Stephen Dymond has been put back, Hampshire’s coroner service has confirmed.

Mr Dymond is suspected to have died from suicide seven days after filming for the ITV programme in May 2019.

The 63-year-old had taken a lie detector test after being accused of cheating on his ex-fiancee Jane Callaghan, from Gosport.

Jeremy Kyle
Jeremy Kyle will be an interested party at the inquest, a coroner said previously (PA)

Coroner Jason Pegg agreed to push back the inquest, which was due to start on Monday, after an application on behalf of Mr Dymond’s family, his office said.

He will give his ruling relating to the adjournment in open court at Ashburton Hall, Winchester, on Monday morning, it added.

A new date for proceedings has not yet been given.

Mr Dymond died of a morphine overdose and heart problem at his home in Portsmouth, a preliminary hearing was told in 2020.

At the time, Mr Pegg said Jeremy Kyle had called Mr Dymond a “serial liar” and said he “would not trust him with a chocolate button”.

The coroner said Kyle, 56, would be an interested party at the inquest because “he may have caused or contributed” to Mr Dymond’s death.

