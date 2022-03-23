Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 10:37

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter reveals why he would not appear in Bridgerton

Carter's daughter, Bessie, appears in the show
Downton Abbey star Jim Carter reveals why he would not appear in Bridgerton

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has ruled out a role in Netflix hit Bridgerton, saying the show is “far too raunchy” for him.

The actor, best known for playing butler Mr Carson in the ITV period drama, said he would not be “disloyal” to the programme, which originally ran for five years until 2015.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Carter discussed his actress daughter, Bessie Carter, and her role in Regency-era drama Bridgerton as unlucky in love Prudence Featherington.

He shares the 28-year-old with wife and fellow actor Imelda Staunton.

Carter said: “Do you think I would be disloyal to Downton Abbey? My goodness, no. It is far too raunchy for Carson, is Bridgerton. Can you imagine Carson in Bridgerton? Or Jim Carter even?”

Talking about his daughter’s work during lockdown, he added: “She had just finished filming the first series of Bridgerton when lockdown came.

“They filmed the second series during lockdown, so with all the spatial restrictions there.”

He said he and Staunton, best known for roles in Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee and Finding Your Feet, were “very proud of her”.

Bridgerton returns to Netflix on Friday for a second series, shifting its focus to the tumultuous courtship between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Simone Ashley’s character Kate Sharma.

Downton Abbey World Premiere – London
Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter (Ian West/PA)

The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

Carter, who is an ambassador for end-of-life charity Marie Curie, said he would be taking part in its day of reflection on Wednesday to mark the second anniversary of the first national lockdown.

He said: “I hope that is true, that compassion is one of the legacies, that we do look out for each other a bit more and inject a bit more empathy back into the world.”

He encouraged people to “think about what the pandemic has meant to them and people that they have lost”.

More in this section

Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland Charles and Camilla start four-day visit to island of Ireland
Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine
Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros
Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

Kate and William go diving along world’s second-largest barrier reef

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more