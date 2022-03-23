Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 07:57

Justin Bieber files to dismiss $20m US defamation lawsuit

The popstar was accused of sexual assault by two social media users in 2014 and 2015, which he strongly denied
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber has filed a motion to dismiss a $20 million defamation lawsuit which he launched in 2020.

The popstar was accused of sexual assault by two social media users in 2014 and 2015, which he strongly denied.

At the time, he accused the users of “outrageous lies” that are “provably fabricated”.

But, last week, lawyers for the Sorry singer requested the lawsuit be dismissed, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Last week, lawyers for the Sorry singer requested the lawsuit be dismissed, according to documents obtained by the PA news agency (David Parry/PA)

It is not clear whether a settlement between the parties has been agreed.

The first allegation came from a social media user claiming to have been assaulted at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9th, 2014.

In response, Bieber posted screenshots from news stories from the day of the alleged attack, which showed him with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The second allegation alleged Bieber attacked a woman at the Langham Hotel in New York in May 2015.

Bieber’s lawsuit described the allegations as an “elaborate hoax” that is motivated by the accuser’s “desire for fame and attention”.

