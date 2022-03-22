Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards after positive Covid-19 test

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kenneth Branagh will miss this year’s Oscar Wilde Awards, due to be held on Thursday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The award-winning director was due to be honoured at the ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles just days before the 94th Academy Awards.

The stars of his Oscar-nominated film Belfast, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are due to attend, with Dornan also being honoured, and Balfe presenting.

The PA news agency understands that Branagh plans to send a taped acceptance speech.

He was also unable to make an appearance at a Producers Guild Awards (PGA) event on Saturday and participated virtually instead.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay, who goes head-to-head with Branagh for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, will also be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards.

Balfe is a previous winner of an Oscar Wilde award and will present the Wilde Card Award to up and coming Irish actor Donall O Healai.

The ceremony is due to be held at the Ebell of Los Angeles on March 24th, having previously moved venue due to concerns over coronavirus.