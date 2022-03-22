Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 16:15

Kenneth Branagh to miss Oscar Wilde Awards after positive Covid-19 test

The award-winning director was due to be honoured at the ceremony, which takes place in Los Angeles just days before the 94th Academy Awards.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kenneth Branagh will miss this year’s Oscar Wilde Awards, due to be held on Thursday, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The stars of his Oscar-nominated film Belfast, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe are due to attend, with Dornan also being honoured, and Balfe presenting.

The PA news agency understands that Branagh plans to send a taped acceptance speech.

Belfast European premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
The stars of Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated film Belfast, Jamie Dornan and Catriona Balfe are due to attend the awards (Ian West/PA)

He was also unable to make an appearance at a Producers Guild Awards (PGA) event on Saturday and participated virtually instead.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay, who goes head-to-head with Branagh for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, will also be honoured at the Oscar Wilde Awards.

Balfe is a previous winner of an Oscar Wilde award and will present the Wilde Card Award to up and coming Irish actor Donall O Healai.

The ceremony is due to be held at the Ebell of Los Angeles on March 24th, having previously moved venue due to concerns over coronavirus.

