Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 21:27

Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27th
Academy announces latest batch of stars to present at the Oscars

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled and Elliot Page have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has confirmed.

Actors Jennifer Garner and Bill Murray will also join singer H.E.R. and comedian Tiffany Haddish for showbiz’s biggest night of the year, it has been announced.

Similarly, skateboarder Tony Hawk, snowboarder Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater will feature on stage.

The famous faces will join previously announced presenters Mila Kunis, John Travolta, Daniel Kaluuya and Wesley Snipes, as well as Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek.

Anthony Hopkins, who was named best actor last year, and Yuh-jung Youn, who was named best supporting actress, will also feature.

The ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27th.

More in this section

Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros Karim Zeroual heading out on tour with Strictly Come Dancing pros
Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance
Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday
Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sande and Camila Cabello join line-up for Concert for Ukraine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more