Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 22:02

Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for $35m Ukraine appeal

The Ukrainian president spoke with the couple via a video call.
Zelensky praises Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for $35m Ukraine appeal

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for “inspiring the world” after they raised nearly $35 million (€31 million) for the country.

The Hollywood power couple spoke with Mr Zelensky following their efforts to secure public donations to help supply humanitarian aid to those caught up in the conflict.

On Sunday, Mr Zelensky shared a photo on Twitter taken during a video call with the duo.

He wrote: “@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised 35 million US dollars & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help (Ukrainian) refugees.

“Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world.”

He added the hashtag #StandWithUkraine.

Earlier this month, the couple committed to matching donations made to rental company Airbnb and freight transporter Flexport for up to $3 million, with the aim of raising $30 million.

They reached their target on Thursday with the total continuing the grow.

Launching the appeal, Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, described herself as a “proud Ukrainian” whose family arrived in the US in 1991.

She wrote: “Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need.

“This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support.”

The couple, who married in 2015 and share two children, have since promised to do “everything we can” to ensure that the money “finds maximum impact with those in need”.

Fellow celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also previously pledged to match donations up to $1 million to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

The pair urged people to donate to humanitarian charity US For UNHCR to help the thousands of citizens displaced by the conflict, and said they would double the support shown.

More in this section

Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance
Oti Mabuse apologises after missing charity event after niece’s death Oti Mabuse apologises after missing charity event after niece’s death
Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle
Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday

Chester Bennington’s widow remembers late Linkin Park star on his birthday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more