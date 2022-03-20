Soccer Saturday’s Chris Kamara reassures viewers after slurring sparks concern

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Chris Kamara said he is suffering from apraxia of speech after sparking concern with an appearance on Soccer Saturday.

The Sky Sports presenter and former footballer, 64, appeared to slur his words while on screen this weekend, prompting viewers to message him on social media.

Kamara said on Twitter he has developed the speech disorder alongside an existing thyroid issue.

He wrote: “Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok ish.

“Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

“Some days it can be a little slow and some days it’s normal. Hopefully I can beat this!”

Kamara’s Soccer Saturday co-presenter Jeff Stelling replied: “@chris_kammy you still bring life, energy, fun and understanding to all your reportson Soccer Saturday.

“We all love you pal. Keep going!”

Olympic gold medallist hockey player Sam Quek and former footballer Viv Anderson were also among those sending messages of support.

Kamara previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as “brain fog”.

He worried the illness might be related to heading the ball as a footballer.

However, his symptoms were instead explained by an underactive thyroid, for which he now receives treatment.

As well as his careers on the pitch and small screen, Kamara is also a singer who has released two Christmas albums and a charity single.