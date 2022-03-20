Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 11:23

William and Kate to visit beachfront village on day two of Caribbean tour

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas
William and Kate to visit beachfront village on day two of Caribbean tour

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will learn about efforts to preserve Belize’s barrier reef as their Caribbean tour continues.

William and Kate spent around an hour chatting with Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and his wife Rosanna after arriving on Saturday for the start of an eight-day trip to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The couple looked relaxed after their 11-hour long-haul trip from the UK and were welcomed by Belize’s Governor General Froyla Tzalam as they stepped from the Voyager ministerial jet.

When the Cambridges met Belize’s prime minister and his wife around an hour later, William said: “It’s lovely to be here.”

“Thanking you so much,” the Prime Minister replied, adding: “We’re so happy you’re here.”

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana (Jane Barlow/PA)

“There were lots of questions in the car,” said Kate, laughing, and clearly referring to William.

The Prime Minister and his wife then invited Kate and William to sit in a lounge area in his office building which overlooks the ocean.

“It’s such a lovely view,” said the duchess.

Royal visit to the Caribbean – Day 1
William and Kate were welcomed by a guard of honour when they arrived at Philip S W Goldson International Airport, Belize City (Toby Melville/PA)

The start of the tour began in controversial circumstances after opposition from villagers, who cited a range of issues including objections to the Cambridge’s helicopter landing site, forced a royal trip to a farm on Sunday to be scrapped.

It will be replaced with a similar visit that will see the couple tour a chocolate producer on Sunday and later travel to the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Hopkins.

This beachfront village is known for its welcoming nature and will greet the couple with a demonstration of Garifuna culture.

Acknowledging Belize’s world-famous marine environment, the Cambridges will also spend time learning from conservation specialists about marine protection and the restoration efforts of Belize’s precious barrier reef.

More in this section

Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig
Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle
Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show
Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance

Kyiv Calling: Ukrainian punk band reinvent Clash hit as ‘anthem’ of resistance

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more