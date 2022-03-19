Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.

The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”

(left to right) Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds with Jude Hill in front as they attend the Irish premiere of film Belfast. Photo: PA

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.

The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming on Friday.