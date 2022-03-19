Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 11:14

Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony
Belfast wins best picture at Movies for Grown-ups Awards

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Belfast has won AARP the Magazine’s best picture at the Movies for Grown-ups Awards.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film picked up the top accolade at the ceremony, which champions movies for audiences over 50.

The ceremony advocates “fighting industry ageism and encouraging films that resonate with mature viewers.”

Irish premiere Belfast
(left to right) Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan and Ciaran Hinds with Jude Hill in front as they attend the Irish premiere of film Belfast. Photo: PA

Apple TV’s Richmond-based comedy series Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham won best TV series.

The winners were announced during a virtual event broadcast on PBS and hosted by Alan Cumming on Friday.

More in this section

Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle Celebrities to testify as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue US legal battle
Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show Sharon Osbourne joins TalkTV to host weeknight current affairs show
Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls
Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more