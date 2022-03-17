Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 21:51

Disney shares first look at Olivia Rodrigo documentary

The singer is shown working on her debut album in the recording studio.
Disney shares first look at Olivia Rodrigo documentary

By Naomi Clarke and Alex Green, PA

Olivia Rodrigo has offered fans a first look at the documentary charting the creation of her number one debut album.

The American pop sensation, 19, shot to worldwide fame following the release of the global hit Drivers License in January last year, and her subsequent album Sour peaked at number one in the UK and US charts.

The forthcoming film, titled driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), will be released on Disney+ on March 25th.

In a trailer, the singer is seen in the recording studio, driving across America and recording music videos for her hit singles.

In a voiceover, she says: “I just wanted to tell people what was going on in the back of my head in a way that was proud and not ashamed.”

She also addresses the heartbreak that inspired her pop-rock songs such as Good 4 U and Traitor.

The singer, who starred in Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, first made headlines when Drivers License went viral on social media platform TikTok.

The song sparked claims it had been inspired by a potential love triangle among her Disney co-stars.

Rodrigo continued to have a breakout year, with follow-up singles Deja Vu and Good 4 U also enjoying international success.

Her debut album Sour earned Grammy nominations and topped the charts in the UK and US, also winning album of the year at the Apple Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

More in this section

Courteney Cox admits she ‘didn’t feel very relevant’ in Hollywood Courteney Cox admits she ‘didn’t feel very relevant’ in Hollywood
Michael Flatley: I was not afraid to perform for ‘angry’ Putin Michael Flatley: I was not afraid to perform for ‘angry’ Putin
Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls
Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more