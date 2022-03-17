Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 21:11

Kylie Minogue will not appear during Comic Relief after positive Covid test

The singer was due to appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC comedy Ghosts.
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kylie Minogue will not appear during Comic Relief after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pop superstar, 53, said she was “so sorry” to miss the annual charity broadcast but she had been recovering from the virus.

She was due to appear in a sketch with the cast of BBC comedy Ghosts, which stars Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

However, she encouraged fans to join her in watching the coverage on TV from home.

It came after comedian Joel Dommett was forced to pull out of presenting late-night show The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon alongside AJ Odudu after also testing positive.

He will be replaced by TV star Vernon Kay.

Minogue tweeted: “So sorry to miss my planned visit to #BBCGhosts Button House for #ComicRelief2022 as I’ve been recovering from Covid.

“I WILL, however, be watching @BBCOne 7pm Friday to see what fun @comicrelief has in store for us! Don’t forget to tune in & support the incredible work they do!”

The Comic Relief Prizeathon will follow the BBC News At Ten and continue Red Nose Day celebrations.

Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball were previously announced as the hosts of the main Red Nose Day fundraising show, which will be broadcast from the BBC studios in Salford for the first time.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 10.35pm on Friday with The Red Nose Day Comic Relief TV special broadcasting from 7pm.

