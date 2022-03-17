Channel 4 releases first look at final series of Derry Girls

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Channel 4 has offered a first glimpse at the third and final series of its hit comedy series Derry Girls.

The coming-of-age programme about a group of teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s, around the time of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires, is set to return soon, the broadcaster has announced.

The trailer, which debuted on St Patrick’s Day, stars Nicola Coughlan, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn who return for the final instalment.

While series one saw the group traverse their teenage years against the backdrop of The Troubles, series two saw them navigate their parents, parties, love interests and school amid a precarious peace process.

In series three, viewers will see that although there is hope in the air that the Troubles may finally be over, their troubles are only just beginning as the group get closer to adulthood.

In the clip, Bridgerton star Coughlan, who plays Clare, tells the gang: “If you fail your GCSEs the school won’t take you back.”

The cast of Derry Girls attend the Bafta TV awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, and Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe also feature in the teaser for the eagerly anticipated show alongside main characters Clare, Erin, Orla, Michelle and James.

The family-centred comedy also featured Tara Lynne O’Neill as Ma Mary and Kathy Clarke as Aunt Sarah eyeballing their new plumber in the trailer.

O’Neill says: “If you’re going to be that hot, you should at least have the common decency to be a bit thick.”

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has previously said the upcoming series of the dark comedy will be the last.

The second series of the Channel 4 show was filmed in 2018, but the third instalment was delayed because of coronavirus.