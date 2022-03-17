Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 11:40

Jane Fonda announces launch of anti-fossil fuel action committee

The veteran US actress vowed to ‘do whatever it takes’ to ensure climate champions were elected at all levels of government.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Jane Fonda has announced the launch of a special campaign group aimed at defeating politicians who support the ongoing use of fossil fuels.

The veteran US actress vowed to “do whatever it takes” to ensure climate champions were elected at all levels of government.

On Wednesday she unveiled the Jane Fonda Political Action Committee and urged fans to donate.

In an online statement, Fonda said the move was “likely to be the most important thing I do in my life.”

 

“Dear Friends, today I am launching my new effort to stem the tide of climate change and address the outsize influence the fossil fuel industry has on our political system,” she said.

“It’s called the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

“The PAC is laser focused on one goal: Do what it takes to defeat fossil fuels supporters and elect climate champions at all levels of government.”

The actress, who starred in Hollywood movies including Klute, Coming Home, and Nine To Five, continued: “I don’t say this lightly, but I feel this is likely to be the most important thing I do in my life.

“Greta Thunberg warned that our house is on fire. So, it’s time we fight fire with fire or, in this case, to fight dollars with dollars.”

Fonda, who is also known for her years of activism, also put her name to an open letter condemning funding for a gas pipeline in Canada, alongside dozens of fellow celebrities.

