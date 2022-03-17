Billie Eilish worried her Bond theme would ‘not be good enough’ for Daniel Craig

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Billie Eilish says she was worried her Bond theme No Time To Die would “not be good enough” for Daniel Craig.

The multi-award winning singer, 20, said she felt pressure to deliver the “incredibly important” song for the actor and “did not feel worthy” to write it.

The song has already won multiple awards and is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars.

Speaking on Deadline’s Crew Call podcast with her brother and co-writer Finneas O’Connell, she revealed that Craig had the final say on including the song in the film.

The multi-award winning singer said she and her brother Finneas O’Connell ‘did not feel worthy’ to write the ‘incredibly important’ song (Ian West/PA)

“Daniel had to be the one to sign off on it and it’s a really big deal to him, it’s his entire last 17 years or something, and that’s a lot for him,” she said.

“It was his last film, it’s something that has taken over his life for as long as he’s done it and been incredibly important.

“Of course this movie is going to be the most important because it’s the last one. The song needs to be good.

“I didn’t know if it was going to be good enough for him.

“But then it went into the movie and when we met Daniel Craig he was just the most charming, kind, amazing person and he was so complimentary and it meant so much to me.”

The singer worried the song would ‘not be good enough’ for the film’s star Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

On being approached to write the song, Eilish added: “We didn’t have a feeling (of) ‘we’re the perfect people to do this’.

“It was like, ‘oh no, somebody else should do this’. We were dying to do it but we definitely didn’t feel worthy at all.”

The siblings added that after a slow start they got into a stride and the song “wrote itself for us.”

“When we started writing it it was really hard to get into the zone because we had a lot of things we wanted to accomplish in making this song,” Eilish said

“Once we started and got those few melodies that were going to make the song what it is, it was so easy to just write.

No Time To Die has already won multiple awards and is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“It really came to us once we hit that first stride, the song wrote itself for us.

“I hate the word easy because it wasn’t easy, but it just flowed naturally.”

The pair admitted it had been “rough” to keep the ending of No Time To Die a secret for almost two years after seeing an advanced screening in 2019.

“People asked me all the time, like constantly, and I was like ‘I’m not f****** telling you’,” said Eilish.