Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 08:36

Kanye West’s Instagram account locked for violating platform bullying policies

The US rapper will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West’s Instagram account has been temporarily locked, following his online attacks on SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the platform has confirmed.

The US rapper will not be able to post, comment or send direct messages for 24 hours after violating the site’s policies.

West has recently taken to Instagram with a series of erratic posts, some of which have taken direct aim at Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian.

In another, he reportedly also posted a racial slur aimed at The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, which has now been deleted.

The PA new agency understands that content from the account was deleted for violating the company’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

Such steps are often taken against accounts that repeatedly break Instagram’s rules and further steps may be taken if more violations take place, according to a Meta spokesperson.

One post by West shows a dark figure standing over a grave with flowers and a papier-mache head which appears to be in Davidson’s likeness.

It comes after Kardashian, who has recently gone public with her relationship, was declared legally single by a US court.

The reality star, 41, told the Ellen DeGeneres show that Davidson had her name branded onto his chest as “he wanted to do something that was really different”.

Further details about the couple’s relationship are set to be revealed when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

Despite growing tensions and his attacks on Davidson, Kardashian said that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the show.

