Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 12:08

Late Late Show St Patrick's Day special lineup revealed

Olympic Gold winner Kellie Harrington will join Ryan Tubridy straight from the St Patrick's Day parade where she will be serving as the grand marshal.
This week's Late Late Show will be a St Patrick's Day special with "craic agus ceol" from a star-studded lineup.

The programme, which usually airs on Friday nights, will be broadcast on Thursday instead.

The boxer will be speaking about her recent trip to Tokoyo, winning the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria as well as her busy weeks ahead marrying her fiancée, and the upcoming World Championships in Istanbul.

Also featuring on the show will be Stephen Kenny who will talk about his hopes for the future of Irish football after recently signing a new contract to stay on as manager of the Irish men's international football team.

Comedian Oliver Callan will also be joining Ryan, while Moya Brennan and legendary Irish group Clannad will stage a special performance with Paul Noonan from Bell X1.

There will be no shortage of performances on the night with Persian/Irish group Nava, as well as folking singer Dan McCabe also lined-up.

The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Award will be presented live on the night and will pay homage to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

The Late Late Show airs this Thursday on RTÉ One at 9.30pm.

