Actress Billie Lourd tells of ‘magical’ wedding ceremony on Mexican beach

The US actress has described her wedding as ‘magical’.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Actress Billie Lourd said she “could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding” after marrying on a beach in Mexico.

Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher who died aged 60 in 2016, married producer Austen Rydell in a sunset ceremony at Cabo San Lucas on Sunday.

The star of TV anthology series American Horror Story told Vogue magazine how Fisher’s best friends officiated the wedding.

She said: “It was the most hysterically brilliant and touching officiating in the history of officiating.

“And in true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony.

“It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding.”

Lourd added that the couple wrote their own vows but “sobbed the entire time”.

In September 2020, Lourd announced the surprise news of her son Kingston’s birth on social media, three months after confirming her engagement.

Her engagement ring was reset with the diamond that her father, talent agent Bryan Lourd, proposed to Fisher with.

The Scream Queens star wore a custom off-the-shoulder Rodarte dress having always been “a massive fan of their work”.

She said: “The first dress they brought out for me to try on turned out to be exactly what I wanted, every gal’s dream!

“The dress came out even better than I could’ve ever imagined.”

Lourd, who appeared as Lieutenant Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is the grandchild of Hollywood royalty Debbie Reynolds and the singer Eddie Fisher.

