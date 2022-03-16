Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 09:34

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 64th Grammy awards

The Recording Academy released its first slate of acts, all of whom are current nominees, for this year’s annual ceremony on Tuesday.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo are among the first round of performers at this year’s Grammy Awards to be announced.

The Recording Academy released its first slate of acts, all of whom are current nominees, for the 64th annual ceremony on Tuesday.

Also joining the line-up are K-pop group BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne.

Seven-time Grammy winner Eilish has received seven nominations this year, including album of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best music video, and best music film.

She goes head to head with Rodrigo, who is also up for seven awards, in most categories.

It is the good 4 u singer’s first time being nominated at the Grammys.

Two-time Grammy winner Lil Nas X is nominated five times, Harlowe is nominated twice, and BTS are up for best pop duo/group performance.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
It is the good 4 u singer Rodrigo’s first time being nominated at the Grammys (Ian West/PA)

The Grammys, regarded as music’s biggest night, will take place this year in Nevada for the first time and will be hosted by comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

The ceremony was postponed from its original date of January 31 this year due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

It will now be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday April 3 at 1am UK time.

