Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 07:11

Kylie Jenner says postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’

The reality star, 24, reminded other women it was ‘ok not to be ok’ and urged them not to put pressure on themselves.
Kylie Jenner says postpartum after birth of son was ‘not easy mentally’

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Kylie Jenner said the postpartum after the birth of her second child was “not easy mentally” in a message of support to other new mothers.

The reality star, 24, reminded other women it was “ok not to be ok” and urged them not to put pressure on themselves.

Her son, Wolf Webster, whose father is rapper Travis Scott, was born on February 2 this year.

The couple already had a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, whose birthday is on February 1.

In a series of videos on her Instagram, Jenner said her recent experience of postpartum, the period following birth, had been “a little harder”.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Jenner’s second child, Wolf Webster, who she had with rapper Travis Scott, was born on February 2 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she said.

“It’s very hard. This experience has not been easy for me personally and has been a little harder for me than with my daughter.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. It’s been hard so I just wanted to say that.

She added: “It’s ok not to be ok.

“Once I realised that I was putting some pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy.

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth.”

More in this section

Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago
Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas
Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71 Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71
Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off

Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more