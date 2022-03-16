Laura Whitmore reveals similarities between Love Island and Bake Off

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Laura Whitmore has revealed there are some similarities between Love Island and The Great British Bake Off, ahead of competing on the baking show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Love Island presenter is joining a host of celebrities including Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse, Sir Mo Farah and Alex Horne to compete for a star baker apron during The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off 2022 five-part series.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Whitmore, 36, said: “I think they’re both entertainment shows, and they both involve a lot of challenges, and lots of tasty items so actually there are many similarities – who would’ve thought it?

Whitmore is competing with a host of famous faces to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

“But there’s not much culinary stuff on Love island, beyond breakfast. You don’t really see them eat, because they eat off camera.

“Have there ever been bakers who have fallen in love with each other on the show? I don’t think it’s that kind of show.”

She added: “But I suppose the thing that unites them is that they’re both entertainment shows, and I think the news is quite hard to watch, and there’s lots of negativity out there, so it’s nice to have shows that are fun and entertaining and for the family.

“Believe it or not, I know lots of families that all watch Love Island together. I can imagine watching Love Island with your grandmother may be slightly awkward!”

Whitmore will be up against a range of competitors in the tent including comedian Alex Horne who has been less than confident about his baking ability.

Horne, 43, said: “I cannot bake. I have never baked. My children can bake better than me. But I saw this as an opportunity to learn a new craft, and possibly fashion a new career.

“I’m only doing it so I can release a cookbook. That is not true. I can’t bake.”

Matt, Prue, Paul and Noel will be keeping a close eye on the celebrities as they compete to win a star baker apron (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

However, Horne revealed he does have some strengths that may help him through the competition.

Ahead of the charity special he said: “I’m very good at pouring out the right amount of sugar into a bowl first time.

“So if it says 200g, I’m really good at pouring it until it stops at 200g exactly and it doesn’t go one gram over or under. Those are all my strengths.”

Adding: “My weaknesses are mess, time-keeping, sharp knives, and identifying the difference between flour, salt and sugar.”

TV presenter Emma Willis is also taking part and revealed she won’t be jostling for a coveted star baker apron given she is “not at all” competitive when it comes to baking.

Emma Willis has revealed she won’t be particularly competitive on the show (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

Willis, 45, said: “I am competitive in some things, but this is not my domain.

“I’m just here to have fun and raise awareness, and hopefully some money for Stand Up To Cancer, and to experience one of the shows that I love watching.

“I absolutely am not here as someone who is an avid baker and really wants to win it. I’m just lucky I got my foot in the door, to be honest.”

During last year’s Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off special series actor James McAvoy, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, singer Alexandra Burke, comedian Reece Shearsmith and TV presenter Anneka Rice all secured themselves a star baker apron.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday March 22nd.