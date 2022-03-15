Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 07:52

Mark Rylance: To be honest, the Oscars are actually really boring

The actor, who stars in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, says he will not be attending this year’s ceremony.
Mark Rylance: To be honest, the Oscars are actually really boring

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Mark Rylance says he will not be attending the Oscars this year, and admitted he finds the annual ceremony “really boring”.

The actor stars in Netflix’s environmental catastrophe comedy Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

He plays quirky billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Isherwell, who prevents destruction of the earth-destroying comet in order to mine it for precious elements.

Rylance stars in Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep (Niko Tavernise/Netflix/PA)

The film is nominated for several awards, including best picture, at this year’s Oscars.

Rylance has previously won the best supporting actor in 2016 for his performance in Bridge of Spies.

But speaking to the Radio Times, he said: “I don’t think awards are a serious marker of what the greatest or most inspiring things are, but it’s nice to be celebrated.

“I won’t be going this year. To be honest, they’re actually really boring.”

Asked if his award was on display at his home, he said: “I don’t like to be ostentatious about that kind of thing.

“It was in a box for a long time. I think it’s now on a shelf.”

The 94th Academy awards is due to take place this year on March 27th.

Read the full article in this week’s Radio Times.

More in this section

Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago
Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas
Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’ Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’
Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more