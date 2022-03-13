Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 22:20

Oscar-winning Marvel actor William Hurt dies aged 71

His family said the actor died peacefully and of natural causes.
By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Marvel Comic Universe actor William Hurt has died aged 71.

The Academy Award-winning actor, who starred in several instalments of the superhero franchise, died a week before his 72nd birthday.

He died peacefully and of natural causes, according to a statement shared online by his son Will.

Hurt was nominated for the best actor Oscar three years running for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985, Children Of A Lesser God in 1986 and Broadcast News in 1987.

58th International Cannes Film Festival – The King Photocall – Palais du Festival
The actor died of natural causes a week before his 72nd birthday (Anthony Harvey/PA)

He won the best actor Oscar and Bafta for Kiss Of The Spider Woman in 1985.

He was nominated again for a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance in crime thriller A History Of Violence in 2005.

His first appearance in a Marvel film as General Thaddeus Ross was opposite Edward Norton in the 2008 movie Incredible Hulk.

He later reprised the role for performances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his family said in a statement first shared by Deadline.

“He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

“The family requests privacy at this time.”

Other members of the industry paid tribute to Hurt following the news, and described his death as a “major loss”.

Fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo wrote: “Wow, another Major loss to the acting community.

“Great actor. Great mind. RIP.”

US actor Albert Brookes, who appeared alongside him in Broadcast News, wrote: “R.I.P. William Hurt. So sad to hear this news.

“Working with him on Broadcast News was amazing. He will be greatly missed.”

