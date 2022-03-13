Sun, 13 Mar, 2022 - 20:52

Bafta film winners in full

The Power Of The Dog was awarded best film at the 75th award ceremony.
Bafta film winners in full

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Here is the full list of winners for the 75th Bafta film awards:

Special visual effects – Dune

Cinematography – Dune

British short animation – Do Not Feed The Pigeons

British short film – The Black Cop

Editing – No Time To Die

Sound – Dune

Original score – Dune

Makeup and hair – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Casting – West Side Story

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Ariana DeBose was named best supporting actress for West Side Story (Ian West/PA)

Supporting actress – Ariana DeBose

Outstanding debut – The Harder They Fall

EE rising star – Lashana Lynch

Costume design – Cruella

Film not in the English language – Drive My Car

Supporting actor – Troy Kotsur

Outstanding British film – Belfast

Adapted screenplay – Coda

Original screenplay – Licorice Pizza

Documentary – Summer of Soul (…or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production design – Dune

Animated film – Encanto

Leading actor – Will Smith

Director – The Power Of The Dog

Leading actress – Joanna Scanlan

Best film – The Power Of The Dog

More in this section

Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kenneth Branagh in running for Baftas
Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk
Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’ Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’
Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago

Michael Palin ’emotional’ as he reunites with Ukrainian he first met 30 years ago

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more