Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 21:12

Joe Wicks announces wife Rosie Jones is pregnant with third baby

The baby is expected to be born later this year in September.
By Lottie Kilraine, PA

Fitness expert Joe Wicks has announced that he and wife Rosie Jones are expecting their third child.

The 36-year-old – famously known as The Body Coach – and his wife already share a daughter, Indigo aged three, and a two-year-old son called Marley.

Wicks announced their baby news on social media on Saturday with a photograph of the smiling couple holding an ultrasound scan.

Posting to his 4.3 million followers on Instagram, he wrote: “I’ve been sooo excited to share this news.

“We are having another baby. Indie and Marley are super excited about having a little brother or sister.

“We can’t wait to welcome them into the world in September. Love you Rosie. Thank you x”

 

The couple have already received an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Former Saturdays singer and TV presenter Rochelle Humes commented: “Congratulations to you both, lovely news.”

Podcaster and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “whoooooop! Huge congratulations!”

While celebrity chef Jamie Oliver posted “amazing congratulations” alongside three clapping hands emojis.

Wicks became a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic after he began posting daily YouTube videos of PE Lessons for families to take part.

In 2021, he claimed a Guinness World Record after one of his online fitness classes was watched by nearly a million people.

His workouts also raised £580,000 for the NHS and he was awarded an MBE for his charity efforts and helping children keep active and mentally fit.

