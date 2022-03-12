Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 19:38

Hailey Bieber confirms recovery after being admitted to hospital for brain clot

The model explained how she experienced ‘stroke like symptoms’ while with her husband Justin.
Hailey Bieber confirms recovery after being admitted to hospital for brain clot

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Hailey Bieber has confirmed she has recovered completely after being admitted to hospital for a small blood clot in her brain which she described as one of the “scariest moments” she has ever been through.

In a post to her Instagram story, the 25-year-old model recalled how she began experiencing “stroke like symptoms” while having breakfast with her pop star husband Justin Bieber on Thursday morning.

She confirmed that she was now home and “doing well” while thanking the doctors and nurses who looked after her.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
The model described the incident as one of the ‘scariest moments’ of her life (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

She wrote in the post: “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.

“Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love – Hailey.”

The model recently celebrated her husband’s 28th birthday by sharing a collection of intimate photos of them together and saying that the “most beautiful” part of her life is spending it with him.

The couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in New York in 2018 when Justin was 24 and Hailey was 21.

They exchanged vows for a second time in South Carolina at the end of September 2019.

More in this section

Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’ Rod Stewart fills in potholes near his home as ‘no-one else can be bothered’
Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ all business in Russia Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ all business in Russia
Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk
Stereophonics score eighth number one album in 25th year

Stereophonics score eighth number one album in 25th year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more