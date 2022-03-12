Kim Kardashian makes relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kim Kardashian has made her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram official after sharing a series of photos of them together.

Among the images, the reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live performer, 28, can be seen leaning in for a kiss as the comedian lies his head on her lap.

This comes after Kardashian was declared legally single by a US court last week after the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star posted a selection of photos of her in a silver fluffy coat paired with thigh-high silver boots and dark sunglasses, which she captioned: “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

Another one of the pictures sees the comedian grinning at the camera while taking a selfie of the pair with Kardashian in the background pouting.

The couple were first linked after they were photographed together holding hands at a Halloween event at a theme park in Los Angeles and have since been pictured together on multiple occasions.

They were first pictured on social media together in November after rapper Flavor Flav posted a photo of them sporting matching pyjamas at the comedian’s 28th birthday party.

Last month Davidson appeared to have officially confirmed his relationship with the TV star after referring to her as his “girlfriend” during an interview with US magazine People.

Kim Kardashian was recently declared legally single (Ian West/PA)

Kardashian recently revealed that viewers will find out the details of her romance with Davidson when the new reality show The Kardashians airs in April.

In an interview with Variety, she said that although Davidson will not physically feature in the first series of the new show, viewers will find out “how we met, and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know”.

Kardashian also said that viewers will also get an insight into her relationship with her ex-partner Kayne West, now known as Ye, as he features in the first episode of the new show.

Despite growing tensions between the couple, the reality star confirmed that she will not speak negatively about the father of her four children on the show.