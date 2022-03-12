Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 11:07

Oscars: More Hollywood stars added to presenting line-up

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27th.
By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Mila Kunis and John Travolta have been added to the presenting line-up at the 94th Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have confirmed.

Actors Wesley Snipes, Naomi Scott and Lupita Nyong’o also make up the latest batch of stars set to present on showbiz’s biggest night of the year.

Similarly, Daniel Kaluuya, who won best supporting actor at the ceremony last year, will take to the stage on March 27th,

The famous faces will join previously announced presenters Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Lily James, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek, as well as Ruth E Carter, Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, John Leguizamo, Rosie Perez and Simu Liu.

Anthony Hopkins, who won best actor, and Yuh-jung Youn, who was best supporting actress at the 93rd awards last year, will also join the line-up.

The 87th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
John Travolta arriving at the 87th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will continue to announce talent joining the show over the coming days.

The 94th Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

