Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 10:16

Electric Picnic 2022 sells out in 30 minutes

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday morning
Tickets for the 2022 edition of Electric Picnic sold out in 30 minutes this morning.

Ireland’s biggest music festival will return to Stradbally, Co Laois from September 2nd to 4th for the first time in two years, after a break due to the pandemic.

Tickets went on sale at 9am on Friday morning, with weekend camping tickets, Sunday day tickets and campervan/car passes all sold out by 9.30am.

Organisers yesterday revealed the festival’s line-up, with headliners Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, Picture This and Snow Patrol.

Other major acts across the weekend will include Anne-Marie, Fontaines DC, Glass Animals, London Grammar, The Kooks and Wolf Alice.

Organisers have increased the capacity of the main stage field this year, reconfiguring the position of the stage in a 60 per cent larger arena to give attendees “unrivalled views.” The Jimi Hendrix arena entrance has also doubled in size.

