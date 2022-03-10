Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 20:56

Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ all business in Russia

Last week, the company paused the theatrical release of films in Russia.
Disney taking steps to ‘pause’ all business in Russia

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The Walt Disney Company has announced it is taking steps to “pause all other businesses in Russia” following the invasion of Ukraine.

It comes one week after the company delayed the theatrical release of its films in Russia in response to the ongoing crisis.

In a statement, Disney said: “Given the unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other businesses in Russia.

 

“This includes content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

“Some of those business activities we can and will pause immediately.

“Others, such as linear channels and some content and product licensing, will take time given contractual complexities.”

Disney said it “remains committed” to its “dedicated colleagues in Russia who will remain employed”.

The company also said it would work with its NGO partners to provide “urgent aide and other much-needed assistance to refugees”.

Disney has become the latest media company to pull out of doing business in Russia, following Warner Music Group which suspended all of its operations in the country on Thursday.

More in this section

TikTok star Sam Ryder to represent UK at Eurovision TikTok star Sam Ryder to represent UK at Eurovision
New Bridgerton trailer teases Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle New Bridgerton trailer teases Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle
Ewan McGregor hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series Ewan McGregor hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk

Grimes reveals she has had second child with Elon Musk

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more