Ewan McGregor hunted by dark forces in new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Ewan McGregor keeps watch over a young Luke Skywalker as he is hunted by dark forces in the latest trailer for Disney’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series.

The Jedi Master admits “the fight is done, we lost”, as he hides out in a secluded cave located in the desert.

The series begins 10 years after the events of the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith in which Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role as the corrupted Padawan who turns into the villainous Darth Vader.

But other evil is afoot, as a dark voice reveals that: “The key to hunting Jedi is patience.

“Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.”

Appearing to refer to Kenobi, it continues: “The Jedi code is like an itch, he cannot help it.”

Indira Varma joins the Star Wars spin-off cast as an Imperial captain (Disney/PA)

The trailer also features lightsaber CGI action as well as a return of the classic Star Wars anthem Duel Of The Fates, composed by John Williams.

Other stars joining the cast include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years as he starred in the three Star Wars prequels from 1999 to 2005.

The Scottish actor will also act as an executive producer for the series, alongside LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, and writer Joby Harold.

The event series will be directed by Chow, who previously helmed two episodes of the first series of The Mandalorian – which first aired in 2019.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available on Disney+ from May 25th.