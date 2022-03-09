New Bridgerton trailer teases Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

A new trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Bridgerton sees the return of Regency-era glamour and a heated love triangle.

The hit Netflix show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

The upcoming series of the period drama will centre around the family’s eldest son Viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he appears to get caught up in a love triangle between Kate Sharma and her sister Edwina.

How can one be expected to play by the rules when the only way to truly win is by breaking them? Bridgerton returns for Season 2 on March 25th only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/JVBcrPiefB — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 9, 2022

The trailer opens in dramatic fashion with the mother of the Bridgerton children announcing that this is the season that Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, intends to find a wife.

As many elegant young ladies present themselves to him, he looks to court Edwina (Charithra Chandran) but must first get the approval of her sister Kate (Sex Education’s Simone Ashley).

But the course of true love did never run smoothly as longing glances and lingering touches can be seen between Anthony and Kate, with her asking: “I want my sister to be happy, can you make her happy?”

The trailer also sees the return of the show’s anonymous gossip writer Lady Whistledown, voiced by Dame Julie Andrews.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma are newcomers to the show (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Her pondering commentary continues as she asks in the teaser: “What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?”

Nicola Coughlan will also reprise her role as Penelope Featherington, who was revealed to be the allusive figure behind the Lady Whistledown character at the end of the first season.

It seems she also faces trouble on the horizon as the Queen can be seen saying: “Her words carry far too much import. We must entrap the scribbler.”

Fans will also be able to look forward to more glamourous ballroom scenes, extravagant costumes and dramatic moments, including a fall by Anthony into a river.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie will reprise their roles as Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton respectively (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020, thanks to its risque scenes and opulent costumes and sets.

At the time the streaming giant said the show was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The first season followed the development of a steamy romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

Daphne will be back for the new series to offer advice to her older brother Anthony, but her now husband Simon will not be returning.

The new season, produced by Shonda Rhimes, will be released on the streaming site on March 25.