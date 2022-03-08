Renee Zellweger reveals she snuck into UCLA to study law during acting hiatus

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Renee Zellweger has revealed she snuck into the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) to study international law during a break she took from acting.

The Bridget Jones star said that politics was one of her “favourite things” and warned that she could “bore you to death” while speaking about the subject.

The Oscar-winning actress went on a six-year hiatus from the profession in 2010 before returning to reprise her famous role in Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

Speaking on NBC’s Today show, she said she had taken time off from her successful acting career to “grow as a person” and “learn some things not related to work”.

“(I) went to school and just took some time out, and decided to participate in a different way,” she said.

“I snuck into UCLA and did some public policy for a little while … international law. I’m interested in politics.”

Asked if her studies were an interim pursuit or whether she had an end goal in mind, she replied: “I’m not sure.”

She added: “It’s one of my favourite things, I’ll bore you to death at a dinner party, I really will.

“Don’t get me started. Ask any of my friends.”

As well as her starring role in the Bridget Jones series, Zellweger is known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Chicago and Judy.

She won the best actress Oscar in 2020 for her role in Judy and best supporting actress in 2004 for Cold Mountain.