Mick Fleetwood announced as the new face of Harry Styles’ beauty brand

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has been announced as the new campaign star of Harry Styles’ beauty brand Pleasing.

The 74-year-old drummer can be seen adorning a purple zebra print suit and top hat as he models the brand’s colourful new nail polishes as part of its psychedelic-themed collection Shroom Bloom.

Styles, 28, launched the brand in November, which offers unisex nail polishes, skincare products and branded apparel.

Had a phenomenal time modeling the new @harrystyles micro-collection shroom bloom for @Pleasing. The line will be available March 15th

Enjoy everyone !

XxMF pic.twitter.com/JlFaPqKuL1 — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) March 7, 2022

Speaking to Vogue magazine, Styles described the new face of his brand as a “magical man” and a musical hero.

The singer said: “Mick is someone who brings me – and countless others – great joy. I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

Styles is known for his androgynous style which subverts gender stereotypes, and in 2020 he became the first man to appear solo on the cover of fashion bible Vogue wearing a pale blue lace Gucci ballgown and black tuxedo jacket.

Fleetwood also recalled to Vogue how the pair were first introduced through a One Direction meet-and-greet, as his twin daughters had asked to see the singer in concert.

He said: “We really connected because it turned out Harry had been brought up around Fleetwood Mac’s music when he was a child.

“And so on and off for years we’ve had this passing-in-the-night relationship, which has included him doing Fleetwood Mac songs and doing countless little and big things with Stevie (Nicks).”

Harry Styles launched the beauty brand in November (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The rocker noted that their connection was “driven by music”, but as a person, he found Styles “incredibly kind and thoughtful” and said he gravitated towards his lack of ego despite the fame he was experiencing.

Fleetwood added that he “loved every moment” of shooting the Pleasing campaign, which was set at his home in Maui, Hawaii.

He explained that he had joined the campaign as feels it is an experience which provokes people to think “why not” and allows individuals to express themselves.

“When I think about what happened in my generation, we had a sense of freedom, a sense of feeling that what had happened before didn’t need to be repeated. Millions and millions of people in my world, our generation, saw that, felt that”, Fleetwood added.

“But imagine the 60s right now with social media. One might be so bold as to say that slightly naive pipe dream of everyone not being judgmental might spread like wildfire.

“Being reminded of that premise, I think there’s a huge amount of similarity now asking, ‘Why not? What gives you the right to close me down?’

“It’s not confrontational. It’s just, why would you want to do that to anybody or anything? In our time, if someone went to a concert with blue paint all over their face, you go, ‘How cool is that?’ You wouldn’t say one thing or the other.

“That’s how I’ve always felt. Don’t be judgmental and have fun with it. That’s what Pleasing represents.”