Sun, 06 Mar, 2022 - 19:45

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole earns perfect score for second week running

The dancer skated to Let’s Face The Music And Dance.
Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole earns perfect score for second week running

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Brendan Cole has earned a perfect score from the Dancing On Ice judges for a second week running.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional secured 40 points for his skate to Let’s Face The Music And Dance from the film Follow The Fleet, after ending his routine with a successful headbanger move.

The celebrity contestants are performing routines inspired by Olympic champions and show judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Cole was first on the ice alongside his pro partner Vanessa Bauer during Sunday night’s show.

Asked how he found the routine, Cole said: “Scary, full-on scary. There was so much content in there and we wanted to do justice to Jayne and Chris.”

Torvill told him “everything flowed beautifully together” before fellow judge Ashley Banjo described the routine as “near-perfect”.

Last week, Cole earned 40 for a performance to Falling by Harry Styles, which saw him dance as ‘rain’ poured down on him on the ice rink.

BMX Olympic silver medal winner Kye Whyte delivered a fast-paced, 1950s-inspired routine to At The Hop by Danny & The Juniors, ending with a headbanger.

He completed the routine successfully, despite suffering a fall during rehearsals.

He scored 37 out of a possible 40 points, his highest score of the competition.

Dean told him: “When you were skating, I was skating it with you. That’s the sign of a great performance. We were with you all the way.”

Last week, Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor was eliminated from the show after losing in the skate-off to Whyte.

More in this section

Julie Andrews pays tribute to ex-husband Tony Walton following his death Julie Andrews pays tribute to ex-husband Tony Walton following his death
US star of stage and screen Mitchell Ryan dies aged 88 US star of stage and screen Mitchell Ryan dies aged 88
Ed Sheeran a magpie who borrows ideas for his music, UK High Court is told Ed Sheeran a magpie who borrows ideas for his music, UK High Court is told
Will Smith appears to confirm I Am Legend sequel with surprise co-star

Will Smith appears to confirm I Am Legend sequel with surprise co-star

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more