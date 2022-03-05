Will Smith appears to confirm I Am Legend sequel with surprise co-star

Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Will Smith is reportedly set to appear in an I Am Legend sequel alongside Black Panther star Michael B Jordan.

Smith (53) and Jordan (35) will star and co-produce the film, according to US outlet Deadline.

In an apparent confirmation of the news, Smith posted an image showing a deserted city street, reminiscent of the original 2007 film, on his social media accounts and tagged Jordan.

I Am Legend was adapted from the 1954 novel of the same name by Richard Matheson and follows US Army virologist Robert Neville, played by Smith, as he tries to navigate and survive in a post-apocalyptic New York City.

Humanity has been mostly wiped out by a virus intended to cure cancer but Neville finds himself immune and works to develop a cure while defending himself from mysterious creatures.

It was a box office hit in both the UK and US, and its opening was, at the time, the largest ever for a film released in the US during December.

Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the original film, is returning to write the follow-up and produce.

A director has not been chosen, according to reports. The first instalment was directed by Francis Lawrence, who was behind the 2011 romantic drama Water For Elephants and three of the four Hunger Games films.

In February, Smith was named best male actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards for playing the father of tennis aces Venus and Serena Williams in the film King Richard, marking his first SAG win after three nominations.

He also has a best actor nomination at the Oscars for the role.