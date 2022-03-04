Fri, 04 Mar, 2022 - 11:42

For Those I Love claims RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year

Noel Hogan, from The Cranberries, made the announcement in Vicar St after the judging panel met to decide on the winning album.
For Those I Love claimed the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year on Thursday night.

Noel Hogan, from The Cranberries, made the announcement in Vicar St after the judging panel met to decide on the winning album.

For Those I Love, which is the brainchild of Dubliner David Balfe, also received a cheque for €10,000 which was provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), as well as a specially-commissioned award.

The event, hosted by Tracy Clifford, took place live in Vicar St and on RTÉ2 FM with exclusive performances from eight of the nominated artists.

Dermot Kennedy scooped the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year for his song 'Better Days'.

Commenting on tonight's awards, RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said: "We are so happy to be back in Vicar Street for RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event to celebrate our artists and musicians after two long and difficult years for the industry.

"One of the real learnings for RTÉ during this period has been the ways we have found to support our artists and musicians by providing them with a platform, across our TV, radio and online services to reach and connect with their audiences. It's a role we want to build on into the future.

"Congratulations to all this year's shortlisted artist and musicians, and thank you for your songs and your albums which have been an inspiration to so many of us over the past year."

RTÉ 2 will broadcast a one-hour programme about the RTÉ Choice Music Prize on Sunday, March 13th at 11pm.

