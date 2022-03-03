Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 22:21

Yoko Ono launches ‘Imagine Peace’ artwork around the world

The work has been unveiled to unite the world in peace
Yoko Ono launches ‘Imagine Peace’ artwork around the world

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter at PA

Yoko Ono has broadcast a message of peace across global billboards.

The 89-year-old artist’s message – “Imagine Peace” – is on display in London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Milan, New York and Seoul.

The installation, which features local translations of the mantra, will be broadcast at 8.22pm every night in March.

Double Fantasy – John & Yoko exhibition
Yoko Ono launches Imagine Peace artwork (Jason Roberts/PA)

The billboards have been installed with Circa in collaboration with Serpentine.

A limited edition Yoko Ono print is also being sold, with all proceeds being donated to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UNCERF).

It comes 53 years after peace activists Ono and her late husband Beatle star John Lennon staged their first Bed-In, a week-long protest from their honeymoon suite demonstrating their commitment to social justice.

Over the years Ono has worked hard to promote peace, inviting the world to unite since the early 2000s through billboards, advertisements, posters and tweets.

In 2007, in memory of Lennon, Ono conceptualised the “Imagine Peace Tower” in Reykjavik, Iceland, acting as a beacon for world peace.

She said: “Imagining is something that we can all do, even when we have different opinions about how to get there.”

The “Imagine Peace” artwork, which was seen in London’s Piccadilly Circus on Thursday, marks 20 years since Ono installed the poster “Imagine all the people living life in peace” taken from the song written by her husband.

More in this section

Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck
Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show
Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy
Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin says grandmother is caught up in Ukraine invasion

Strictly dancer Nikita Kuzmin says grandmother is caught up in Ukraine invasion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more