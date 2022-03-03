Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 16:59

More than 100 firefighters tackle blaze at Peaky Blinders filming location

Dalton Mills in Keighley has also been used for scenes in Downton Abbey
By Katie Dickinson, PA

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a fire at a historic mill in England used as a filming location for Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

Flames and black smoke could be seen billowing into the air above Dalton Mills in Keighley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 20 pumps were sent to the building just before noon.

Bradford Council said it has opened the city’s leisure centre to provide shelter for residents affected by the blaze, which has hit all of the Grade II listed building.

The fire service has told people living nearby to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid travelling through the area because of the smoke.

The Victorian building was said to have once been the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, employing around 2,000 workers.

It has been used as a filming location in hit BBC series Peaky Blinders, as well as The Great Train Robbery, Downton Abbey and 2016 film The Limehouse Golem, starring Bill Nighy.

