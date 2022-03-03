Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 17:19

ITV still looking for new Love Island villa

The show is due to return to TV screens this summer
By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has confirmed the broadcaster is still looking for a new Love Island villa in Majorca.

Recent series of the popular dating show have been filmed at a property near Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the Spanish island.

However, it has reportedly become unavailable for the forthcoming series, prompting show chiefs to look elsewhere.

 

Mr Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, spoke about the matter during a briefing following the publication of ITV’s annual profits.

He said: “We didn’t own it, we rented it, and we are choosing a new house for this summer so that is all secrecy. It is going to be marvellous.”

Asked whether the show will be staying in its long-standing home in the Balearic Islands, he said: “Yes, it is going to be in Majorca. It is going to be a great one (series).”

The show, now hosted by Laura Whitmore, has been a huge hit for ITV2, and the first winter series, filmed in South Africa, aired in early 2020.

Love Island returned to Majorca last year after a summer off due to the pandemic, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court crowned winners.

