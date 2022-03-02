Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 17:30

Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

The Oscar-winner said an operation was successful but he has had to take extended recovery time.
Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman cancels European concerts after breaking neck

By Ellie Iorizzo, Senior Entertainment Reporter at PA

Toy Story music composer Randy Newman has been forced to cancel his European tour after discovering his neck was broken.

The Oscar-winning songwriter, 78, said he had been “really looking forward to” performing in Europe but has rescheduled his An Evening With Randy Newman tour, which had been due to start in March.

In a statement, Newman said: “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me.

“Turns out, my neck was broken.”

Newman, who also created music for Monsters Inc and Monsters University, said he had had a “successful” operation but he has to take extended recovery time.

The 83rd Academy Awards – Press Room – Los Angeles
Randy Newman at the 83rd Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

“The doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour,” he added.

“I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come.

“I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

More in this section

Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy
Channel 4 film to explore the rise of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy Channel 4 film to explore the rise of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday Hailey Bieber shares personal tribute to popstar husband on his 28th birthday
Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show

Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more