Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 08:46

Ed Sheeran gets green light for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

The singer gained approval from East Suffolk Council for the ‘burial zone’
Ed Sheeran gets green light for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

By Sam Russell, PA

Pop star Ed Sheeran has been granted permission to put a crypt under the floor of a private chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter gained approval in 2019 to build the “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” at his home in the county of Suffolk, where he grew up.

A further application submitted to East Suffolk Council, seeking permission for a crypt in the nave of the chapel, has now been given the green light.

No official consultees objected but a member of the public suggested Sheeran was “detached from reality”.

Anna Woods, who gave a Cambridge address, wrote: “Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath and now even the act of dying be apart from the rest of us?”

In its decision to approve the application, East Suffolk Council said: “It is noted that the revised plans include an area identified as ‘burial zone’.

Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran performs during the Brit Awards 2022 at the O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

“Whilst this was not included within the original permission, it is considered that the creation of any ‘void’ beneath the building could have been created through the formation of the foundations for the building, without resulting in a separate engineering operation, and any penetration through the existing slab floor after construction would not be considered development.”

The planned crypt will be 1.8 metres (5ft 10in) by 2.7 metres (8ft 10in).

Guests from around the world visit Sheeran’s estate, according to the 2019 planning application for a chapel.

“Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia,” it said.

“Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet, celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance, when they visit.”

The chapel is to be lined with flint, with a spiral stair tower, a lead roof and stained as well as clear glass windows.

More in this section

Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy Netflix teases new season of critically-acclaimed gang drama Top Boy
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards
Daniel O’Donnell to perform first live concerts in Ireland since 2020 Daniel O’Donnell to perform first live concerts in Ireland since 2020
Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show

Rihanna shows off baby bump in sheer Dior dress at Paris fashion show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more