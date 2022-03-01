Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 10:57

Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume

The actor revealed his attempt to form the character’s creepy appearance had resulted in his brain ‘getting very tight’ after just one day of filming.
Paul Dano offers disclaimer to fans wanting to recreate his Riddler costume

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paul Dano has offered a disclaimer to fans wanting to imitate his “homegrown” Riddler costume, which he donned for upcoming blockbuster The Batman.

The actor, who plays the caped crusader’s mysterious nemesis, revealed that his attempt to form the character’s creepy appearance had resulted in his brain “getting very tight” after just one day of filming.

Matt Reeves’ gritty new take on the DC classic stars Robert Pattinson, as the eponymous hero, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Explaining his choice of costume on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dano said he wanted to make sure to live-up to his character’s “meticulous” nature.

“It’s more of a homegrown costume,” he said.

“I wanted the details covered, he’s very meticulous… so I had to cover myself in cling-wrap.”

“I wrapped myself in cling wrap which I thought looked scary because of the light and I thought I’m not going to shed any hairs here on the crime scene.

“The first day of filming about an hour in and I just start to see white, and colours, and my brain is getting very tight… and it’s day one so you don’t want to be the actor who’s like ‘I’ve got a little headache’.

The Batman screening – London
(Left to right) Andy Serkis, Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright attending the special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo, central London (Ian West/PA)

“You suck it up (but) you can’t sweat that’s the issue, it goes back inside you.

He continued: “I got through day one without telling anyone and I got home and I’m probably Googling ‘brain swelling’ in my bed.

“The next day we started to poke some holes in the cling-wrap, my head could breathe, things got a little better.

Addressing the audience directly he said: “I might as well take this opportunity to offer a disclaimer to any Halloween costumers, or cosplayers out there: maybe skip the cling-wrap.”

Dano attended the star-studded premiere of The Batman in London last week, alongside his castmates.

The film will be released in Irish cinemas on March 4th.

More in this section

Daniel O’Donnell to perform first live concerts in Ireland since 2020 Daniel O’Donnell to perform first live concerts in Ireland since 2020
Rihanna shows off baby bump in skintight leather at Off-White fashion show Rihanna shows off baby bump in skintight leather at Off-White fashion show
Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’ Louis Tomlinson scraps concerts in Russia and Ukraine over ‘needless war’
All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

All the winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more